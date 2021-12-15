BIDR Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.73 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $29.73 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.84 or 0.08164794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.29 or 0.99917195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002598 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.