BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,115 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.