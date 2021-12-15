Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

BILL traded up $8.52 on Wednesday, hitting $249.65. 2,331,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,087. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.13 and its 200 day moving average is $243.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $1,960,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,845 shares of company stock valued at $138,789,639 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

