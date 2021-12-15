BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.01

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $411,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,914 shares of company stock worth $2,477,237 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter valued at $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 88,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

