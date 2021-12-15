Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Up 1,711.5% in November

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 1,711.5% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Shares of BFRA stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.