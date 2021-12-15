BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce sales of $442.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.10 million and the lowest is $424.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $452.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $45,748,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 425,289 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $82.92 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.50, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

