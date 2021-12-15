Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) vs. Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Digital and Zurich Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 19.05 -$1.91 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.07 $3.83 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.78%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.19, suggesting that its share price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Zurich Insurance Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

