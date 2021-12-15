Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $238.38 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00011062 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

