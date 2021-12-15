Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $28,473.52 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00056385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.54 or 0.08213867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00077645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,371.30 or 1.00315362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00053638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

