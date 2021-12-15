BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 127.5% in November

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 59,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,902. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

