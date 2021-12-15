BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

NYSE MHD opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.