BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years.
NYSE MHD opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.58.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
