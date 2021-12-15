BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

