BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 42,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,860. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

