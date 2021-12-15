BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYJ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.