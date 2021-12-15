Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.53.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
