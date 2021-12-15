Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

