Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.

BSL stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

