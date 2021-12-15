Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.0% over the last three years.
BSL stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $17.53.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
