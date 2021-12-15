Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.
BGB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 160,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14.
About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.