Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

BGB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 160,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

