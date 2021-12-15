Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXSL. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

BXSL stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

