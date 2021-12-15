Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $805.81 million, a PE ratio of -39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 282,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.