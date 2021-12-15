Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
