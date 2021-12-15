Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSRF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Bluestone Resources has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

