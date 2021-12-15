Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Down 1.7%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.20. 32,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 70,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Solutions. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

