Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,124.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,376.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,300.96. The company has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,747.56.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.