Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

