Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Cap Hits $94.72 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $94.72 million and $6.91 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.86 or 0.00272017 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

