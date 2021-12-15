Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

BSX opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 410,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,631,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

