Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. 9,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,624. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

