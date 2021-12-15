Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $79.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.56. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

In related news, President Mark Starkey purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boxlight by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight in the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 1,528.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boxlight by 10.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

