bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

bpost SA/NV stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

