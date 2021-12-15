BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.50

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 820266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

