Bray Capital Advisors Buys 128 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 879,661 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

