Bray Capital Advisors Buys 278 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, hitting $104.41. 163,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.02 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

