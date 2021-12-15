Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $165.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

