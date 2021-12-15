Bray Capital Advisors Has $7.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.29. 1,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

