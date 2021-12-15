Bray Capital Advisors Purchases 190 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.79. 7,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,417. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

