Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.23 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

