Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $168.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE BFAM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $152,930,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 80.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

