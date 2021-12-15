Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $168.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.83.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
NYSE BFAM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $152,930,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 80.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
