Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,608,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 263.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 322.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $12,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

