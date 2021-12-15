Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.41 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

