Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Billion

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.41 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $106.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.