Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.70. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

