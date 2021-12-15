Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $5.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $6.71 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $32.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $46.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.64 million to $58.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,768. The firm has a market cap of $453.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.