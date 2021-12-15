Brokerages Anticipate NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,265 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 416,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,148. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.