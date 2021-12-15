Brokerages Expect Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.46. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $883.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 135.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

