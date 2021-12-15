Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $115.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

