Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Foot Locker reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

FL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.70.

NYSE FL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $42.43. 14,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,338. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $37.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,982,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.