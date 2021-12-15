Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.02 and the highest is $5.89. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $22.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.29. The company had a trading volume of 891,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.91 and a 200 day moving average of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $235.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

