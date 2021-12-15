Brokerages Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,995. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.77. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.84.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

