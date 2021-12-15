Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Price Target at GBX 2,651.20

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,651.20 ($35.04).

HLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($39.38) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,620 ($34.62) to GBX 3,030 ($40.04) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($41.46), for a total value of £313,700 ($414,563.24).

LON:HLMA traded up GBX 39 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 3,120 ($41.23). 457,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,984.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,886. The firm has a market cap of £11.84 billion and a PE ratio of 44.76. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,214 ($29.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,189 ($42.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

