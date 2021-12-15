Brokers Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

NYSE LH opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.46 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

