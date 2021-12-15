Brokers Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $340,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 122.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 30.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.