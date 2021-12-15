Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NYSE BAM opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

